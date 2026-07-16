Metro Atlanta assisted living employee charged after resident hit with $4K bill

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman who worked at a Flowery Branch assisted living facility is accused of stealing a resident’s debit card and using it to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

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Hall County investigators arrested Cigi Shenise Wilson, 35, of Lawrenceville on Tuesday following an investigation into the theft.

According to investigators, a 70-year-old resident contacted deputies on June 18 after receiving a bill for $4,000. The victim told investigators he had been expecting a debit or credit card to arrive in the mail but never received it.

The investigation determined Wilson, who worked at the assisted living facility, allegedly intercepted the card after it was delivered and used it to make personal purchases.

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Wilson has been charged with exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

She was booked into the Hall County Jail and remains there on an $11,200 bond.

Authorities have not released additional details about the purchases allegedly made with the stolen card.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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