Community grieves loss of metro Atlanta teacher, coach who impacted generations of students

HIRAM, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator and coach.

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In a message shared with families and staff, Principal Dr. LaRoyce J. Sublett announced Terence Francis’s death and reflected on the impact he had on students, colleagues and the broader school community.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our valued teachers, Coach Terence Francis,” Sublett wrote.

School leaders said Francis was a dedicated educator, respected colleague and caring mentor who touched the lives of countless students, families and staff members throughout his career.

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According to the school, Francis taught and coached at both Hiram High School and South Paulding Middle School. Administrators said his commitment to education and the relationships he built with students and colleagues will be remembered by those who knew him.

“This loss is deeply felt across our school community,” Sublett said.

The principal extended condolences to Francis’s family, friends, students and coworkers, while encouraging members of the school community to support one another as they cope with the loss.

“We recognize that each person processes grief differently, and we encourage everyone to support one another with compassion, patience, and understanding,” Sublett wrote.

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School officials asked the community to keep Francis’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

According to Francis’s obituary, the 51-year-old died July 11.

His celebration of life will be held July 25 at 11 a.m.

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