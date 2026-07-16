Popular gaming bar announces new location after closure

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta gaming bar found a bonus life.
After 14 years in northeast Atlanta, Joystick Gamebar announced last month it would be powering down, but vowed to come back.
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On Wednesday, the bar announced that they will be moving into a new location in East Atlanta Village.
"We’re the new kids in school now," owners said on social media.
The self-proclaimed “weird little nerd bar” spent more than a decade on historic Edgewood Avenue before officially closing its doors last weekend.
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The owners have not yet announced the specific location, but say they will open in the coming weeks.
"Give us a few weeks to finish renovations and permits. We’ll keep you in the loop and update you soon," they wrote.
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