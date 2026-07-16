Evidence markers scattered around Gwinnett apartment complex after shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Longwood Vista Apartments on Global Forum Boulevard off Buford Hwy.

Channel 2 Action News was live on the scene during WSB Tonight where police have sectioned off a large section of the complex’s parking lot.

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Dozens of evidence markers are scattered across the parking lot.

Police have not commented on the extent of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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