AMBER ALERT: 13-year-old girl last seen at 1 a.m. believed to be in extreme danger

GEORGIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation put out an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Levi’s Call shared by the GBI, Layla Alexis Nubian Carter was last seen at a home on James Drive in Baxley with Giavannie Alexis Carter.

The two were seen traveling in a grey Jeep Renegade with a Georgia license plate with tag number SLU9322.

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Layla is described as having blonde, braided hair and was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a t-shirt. Carter is described as having black braided hair, last seen wearing a grey/white tank top and black shorts, with a black baseball cap with blue trim.

GBI said the direction of travel for the pair was unknown and Layla is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information about Layla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305.

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