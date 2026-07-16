Officials identify 75-year-old community volunteer shot in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or people responsible for the shooting of a 75-year-old woman who was helping distribute food to people in need.

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According to police, officers were called to the area of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway around 9:41 a.m. on July 15 regarding what was initially reported as a fall injury.

East Point firefighters were responding to the scene when the call was upgraded to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Dorothy Gordon lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Gordon was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not yet been released.

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Investigators say Gordon was distributing food to members of the community when multiple gunshots were fired in the area. She was hit by gunfire while assisting those in need, authorities said.

Police believe there were people in the area who may have witnessed the shooting or have information that could help identify those responsible.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477, online, or using the P3 Tips app.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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