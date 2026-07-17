Metro Atlanta woman caught with 150 pounds of marijuana on interstate, troopers say

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Henry County woman is facing charges after troopers found more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana inside the vehicle she was driving, according to authorities.

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Arkansas State Police said on Wednesday, around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over a van traveling on Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

Troopers said while searching the van, they found 150 pounds of high-grade, illegal marijuana packaged in multiple bundles.

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The driver, identified as Marlinda Compere Exceus, 28, of Stockbridge, was arrested and booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.

Officials said Exceus told troopers she was traveling from California to White Hall.

She was charged with possession with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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