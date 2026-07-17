Motorcyclist’s camera captures Gwinnett man allegedly pointing gun during road rage confrontation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was arrested at his job after police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage confrontation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett County police said the incident happened June 10 when a driver was stopped at a traffic light on Hamilton Mill Road.

Police said a Jeep pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and the driver, later identified as Scott Henderson, yelled at the victim before pointing a gun at him.

The victim was wearing a camera that captured a clear view of the gun, including Henderson’s finger on the trigger, police said.

Detectives quickly identified Henderson, obtained warrants and took him into custody at his workplace.

When Gwinnett police officers arrived at Henderson’s place of employment, he appeared frustrated, stating, “Are you kidding me?”

TRENDING STORIES:

In an interview room, an officer asked Henderson about the incident, stating that a person claimed he pointed a gun at him.

In which he replies, “Nope,” saying he doesn’t remember anything like that occurring.

Once the officer played the video of the incident for Henderson, he replied, “But I don’t see no gun.”

As the officer replies, “Oh, it’s there.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Henderson claims the motorcyclist was aggressively weaving in and out of traffic, and he cussed him out.

When the officer told Henderson he would be charged with aggravated assault, he replied, “I gotta go to jail for this?”

The officer replied, “Yes, you do.”

Henderson was charged with aggravated assault.

Police are reminding drivers that road rage situations can escalate quickly.

“If you’re involved in a confrontation on the road, don’t engage with the other driver,” police said. “Put some distance between you and them if you can, and call 911 if you feel threatened.”

©2026 Cox Media Group