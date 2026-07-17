3 more metro Atlanta police officers fired, accused of misusing Flock cameras

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Three police officers in a metro Atlanta city have been fired after they were accused of misusing the department’s license plate readers.

The Fayetteville Police Department said flags were raised during an internal audit of the department’s Flock Safety cameras.

The audit found that three officers searched license plates that belonged to themselves or people that they know “without a legitimate law-enforcement purpose.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now conduct its own criminal investigation.

We’re working to learn what charges the officers could face, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

In a statement, a Fayetteville police spokesperson said these officers’ actions do not reflect “professionalism, integrity, and dedication“.

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Channel 2’s Michael Doudna has been following the trend of officers of being fired and charged for misusing the surveillance technology.

During Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m., Georgia-based Flock Safety told Doudna that they are working to help departments hold bad actors accountable.

“Any misuse of the Flock system is unacceptable, period,” Trevor Chandler, Flock Safety’s senior public affairs director, said. “Public safety and trust are intertwined. There is no public safety without trust in law enforcement and the tools law enforcement uses.”

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