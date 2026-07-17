Suspect on the run after woman shot, killed in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman late Thursday night.

Deputies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News This Morning that a woman was shot and killed at a convenience store on Mountain View Road and Old Oakwood Road.

This is a breaking news story. All the latest developments as we get them, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted and the suspect is on the run. They have not identified the victim or released a description of the suspect.

Deputies shut down roads in the area for several hours. They reopened the roads just before 6:30 a.m.

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