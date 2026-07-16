Man shot while fighting off robber at Dollar General

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man survived a robbery-turned-shooting and shared his story exclusively with Channel 2 Action News.

A bystander saved him with the help of his own clothes, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reports. Police are still searching for the man responsible for the shooting.

They released photos of him after they say he targeted two people outside the Dollar General on Limestone Parkway in Gainesville.

The victims describe the terrifying moments, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

It happened around 10 p.m. July 6.

Daniel Alvarado and his girlfriend, Esperanza Aragon, had just come out of the store and were walking to their car when they saw a man approaching them with a gun.

The young man tried to defend himself, but it wasn’t enough.

“You can still see the marks of where I had grabbed the gun,” Alvarado said of his hand.

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