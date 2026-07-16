LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

Water Levels Rise As Tewkesbury Braces Itself For Flooding

TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Raindrops fall on flooded waters on May 1, 2012 near Tewkesbury, England. After the wettest April in 100 years, thousands of homes, particularly in the south west of England, faced a renewed risk of flooding after heavy rain fell overnight and many rivers remained on flood alerts. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)