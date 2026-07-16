LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

The summertime pattern of afternoon storms continues for north Georgia.
Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest forecast.
LIVE UPDATES:
- 5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for east central DeKalb County and southern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia for 6:45 p.m.
- 5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for southeastern Madison County in northeastern Georgia until 6:30 p.m. The warning was cancelled early by the National Weather Service because the storm weakened.
Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 pm for parts of Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning are the threats. Watch for flooded roads. I'm tracking the storms live on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/IspFyyZlgm— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) July 16, 2026
Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Banks, Hall and Jackson counties until 5:15 p.m. It was allowed to expire.
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