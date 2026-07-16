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LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
Water Levels Rise As Tewkesbury Braces Itself For Flooding TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Raindrops fall on flooded waters on May 1, 2012 near Tewkesbury, England. After the wettest April in 100 years, thousands of homes, particularly in the south west of England, faced a renewed risk of flooding after heavy rain fell overnight and many rivers remained on flood alerts. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

The summertime pattern of afternoon storms continues for north Georgia.

Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest forecast.

LIVE UPDATES:

  • 5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for east central DeKalb County and southern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia for 6:45 p.m.
  • 5:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for southeastern Madison County in northeastern Georgia until 6:30 p.m. The warning was cancelled early by the National Weather Service because the storm weakened.

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Banks, Hall and Jackson counties until 5:15 p.m. It was allowed to expire.

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