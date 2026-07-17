World War II-era plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway en route to air show

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A piece of World War II history landed on a Georgia highway Friday afternoon after a vintage plane was forced to make an emergency landing, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said a World War II-era Vultee BT-13A plane landed on Highway 19 south near John B. Gordon Road shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

The historic plane was traveling from Punta Gorda, Fla., to Oshkosh, Wis., where it was scheduled to take part in a vintage airshow when it experienced mechanical problems, officials said.

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The landing happened about five and a half miles south of Thomaston.

The sheriff said no one was injured, and deputies who responded to the scene helped push the plane out of the roadway.

Officials said crews are working to determine the safest way to remove the plane from the location.

According to the National Air and Space Museum, the Vultee BT-13 was the most widely used United States primary trainer of World War II.

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