3 murders, 13 assaults reported in just 1 year at troubled South Fulton condo complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Squatters are moving into empty units in one local condominium complex where trash is piling up and crime is rising.

Some residents at The Camelot condominiums in the City of South Fulton are calling for change.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to several city officials about the problems.

Corey Reeves, the council person for the district, told Channel 2 Action News he is doing things behind the scenes that should have the condominium cleaned up soon.

But some residents told Channel 2 Action News they don’t believe that because the place is worse than ever.

They also said that the problems started at the location back in the 90s when the HOA said they didn’t have money to keep the security booth.

“I’m as frustrated as all the residents here, because I don’t think our city should be allowing this type of blight,” said Khalid Kamau, mayor of the city of South Fulton.

Kamau said he’s been trying to get city council members to discuss solutions to the problems at Camelot on Old National Highway for years.

He told Channel 2 Action News that every time he puts it on the agenda, the council takes it off because it is private property.

“They’re using this private property excuse but again it is our responsibility that all of our residents are living in safe and sanitary conditions,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to 3 council members who said legally they couldn’t discuss Camelot in meetings due to current litigation between code enforcement and certain residents.

Meanwhile, the trash is piling up, squatters are moving into empty units, and crime is increasing, residents say.

Police said just in the last 12 months there have been three murders and 13 aggravated assaults at the location.

People at the church next door said they’ve had three break-ins recently and their cameras show the thieves using a path to walk from Camelot to their church.

Councilman Reeves said he’ll have an announcement about Camelot very soon.

