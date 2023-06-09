“Mama!” Ga. 15-year-old accused of murdering woman screams during court hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a woman to death over a gun he was trying to steal screamed for his mom as he was being led out of the courtroom Thursday, according to the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer.

Police say Jabori Baptiste was with a group of teens who gather on March 24 outside a Mystic Mart in Columbus.

Baptiste, who was wearing a pink mask, tried to steal a gun from Eugene Bell, according to the newspaper. Bell’s sister, Natalie Bell, tried to break up the fight, but the gun went off, killing her. She was 39.

Baptiste was arrested based on surveillance video from the gas station.

On Thursday, Baptiste was in court for a hearing. His mother was in the audience.

As officers started to lead him out after the hearing was over, he screamed “Mama!” and tried to get back into the courtroom. His mother screamed and wailed in response as officers rushed his other relatives outside.

The commotion continued as officers tried to get Baptiste into a patrol car as family members screamed at officers, WRBL reports.

Baptiste was taken back to the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center. He’s being held without bond on charges of murder and armed robbery. He was charged as an adult.

