Atlanta’s DC Young Fly speaks out following sudden death of longtime partner Jacky Oh

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s DC Young Fly spoke out Thursday following the death of his girlfriend, “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh.

On May 31, Jackie Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, passed away. She was 32.

Her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the improv and sketch comedy show at the time of Oh’s death.

Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, and his family shared a statement with People regarding her death:

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Whitfield also posted a tribute on his Instagram, thanking her for her contributions to their family.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family loves each other,” he wrote. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other because you were on top of Dat!”

The couple met while filming “Wild ‘N Out” and have three children together.

Oh’s cause of death has not been released, People reported.

