A 4-year-old was bitten by a copperhead snake. Even 10 vials of antivenom didn’t stop the reaction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 4-year-old Tennessee boy is recovering after he was bitten by a copperhead snake during a camping trip.

Jad Pollom was camping with his family in Highlands, North Carolina, just across the Georgia border, over Memorial Day weekend when he was bitten by a snake while playing on the front porch of a cabin, WTVC-TV reports.

Jad was rushed to a nearby emergency room where he received 10 vials of antivenom treatment, the TV station said.

Despite the treatment, Jad’s ankle continued to swell around the bite mark. He ended up having to be flown to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, WTVC said.

Jad was in the hospital for three days and was able to return home.

His mother said she is “So thankful our buddy is stable and asking for paw patrol and his best friend Oliver. Thank you, Jesus, for modern medicine, sweet family, and incredible health care professionals.”

