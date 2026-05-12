‘One of a kind:’ Beloved Georgia music teacher dies

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia community is mourning the loss of a beloved music teacher remembered as a ‘shining light’ to everyone she encountered.

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In a heartfelt message, Appling County Primary School announced the death of Lisa Dixon Chancey, a music teacher known for her kindness, encouragement and deep impact on students and staff.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of [her passing],” school officials wrote. “She was one of a kind, a shining light, and always gave kind words to everyone in our ACPS family. She will be deeply missed. Please keep our staff and students in your prayers.”

Chaney, 48, of Bristol, died Saturday, according to her obituary.

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Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Appling County Special Olympics or Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

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