Shooting investigation blocks off busy section of downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have blocked off a busy section of downtown Atlanta for a shooting investigation.

The shooting happened in the area of Forsyth Street and Brotherton Street, which is front of the Garnett MARTA station and Greyhound bus station. APD confirmed officers were called out to a shooting just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found at least one person shot.

This is a breaking news story. We’re speaking with witnesses and gathering new information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning streaming on WSB Now.

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