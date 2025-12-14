52 impacted by fire at Camelot Condominiums, Red Cross assisting residents

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A Friday evening fire at a South Fulton apartment complex has left 52 people in need of assistance.

Channel 2 Action News reported on Friday when the fire had left two in the hospital and displaced 18 residents from the Camelot Condominiums.

In an update from the American Red Cross, the non-profit organization said they helped 52 people in the wake of the fire’s damage.

Red Cross officials said they provided comfort kits, direct assistance and recovery planning to the families after the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group