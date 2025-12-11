HOA fines $400K for issues like leaves on ground, homeowners say. Now, it’s foreclosing on people

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowners association in Dacula has issued over $400,000 in fines and is now foreclosing on homes, causing concern among residents.

The Daniel Park subdivision’s HOA was scheduled to meet to discuss these issues, but the meeting was canceled after the venue, a local church, declined to host due to the contentious nature of the situation.

Neighbors in the subdivision have expressed concern over the actions of their HOA, reaching out to Channel 2 Action News for assistance.

They told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they have asked for documents like board minutes, financials and voting records, but it has been difficult to get a response.

“We just want a transparent board. We don’t want to have to beg for records. They should just be published. They should be accessible,” said neighbor Noel Rooney.

The property manager and attorney said they are operating in accordance with governing documents and Georgia law.

Residents said excessive fines have been issued for infractions like leaves being in the yard as the season changes. They also said they have not had a vote on a new board in a decade, and most of the current members were appointed.

©2025 Cox Media Group