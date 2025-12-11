Georgia high school football coach charged with choking players

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The head football coach at a Georgia high school is being accused of assaulting some of his players.

Darius Terrell Robinson, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Robinson hit and choked several minors who played football for him at Greene County High School over the last several months.

The GBI says Greensboro police requested their assistance on Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson was booked into the Greene County Jail.

His current employment status with the school district was not immediately clear.

