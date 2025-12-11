‘RHOA’ star Shamea Morton sues doctor over chemical peel gone wrong (Graphic photo warning)

ATLANTA — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton is suing an Atlanta doctor and her company for medical malpractice after she says she now has “extensive permanent scarring” from a chemical peel.

WARNING: The photo below may be too graphic for some readers.

Morton has filed suit against Jing Jing Wong Harris, M.D., her company Pretty Faces Atlanta, and other defendants, saying Morton “should never have undergone a chemical peel (or any ‘cosmetic pigment treatment’ like a peel, laser, etc.) due to her diagnosis of Tinea Versicolor, which is a fungal condition.”

Morton apparently had the peel in March 2024, where she claims Harris “applied double the amount of the chemical peel recommended by the manufacturer, resulting in second-degree chemical burns, blistering, and permanent scarring.”

A picture of what appears to be the damage done to Morton’s back from the chemical peel is included in the court document.

Shamea Morton chemical peel (PHOTO: court documents)

Morton claimed she “cried in pain due to sensations she was experiencing.”

“[Morton’s] screams were so loud that [Harris], for the first time that day, entered the room where the procedure was being performed and inquired as to what was going on,” the suit said. “When [Morton] reported intense pain to [Harris], [Harris] told her that she was being dramatic.”

The lawsuit also claims that Harris should have referred Morton to another doctor after learning about her diagnosis.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Instead, Plaintiff Shamea Morton-Mwangi should have been referred to a trained and qualified dermatologist for diagnoses, treatment recommendations, and clearance of any potential cosmetic procedure before undergoing a chemical peel. Cosmetic treatments like a peel should never have been performed when the condition is related to a fungal skin disease,” the complaint said.

In a statement to Us Magazine, Morton’s attorney said, “What happened to Shamea when she was burned is unacceptable and inexcusable. We intend on pursuing full justice allowed under the law.”

Morton first appeared on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” during season 5 as a special guest. She then appeared as a friend in season 8, before being made a permanent cast member in season 16, the magazine reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group