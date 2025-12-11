A man got charged for a Nintendo he didn’t buy at Best Buy; the store calls it unacceptable

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta resident finally received a refund after his debit card was fraudulently charged for a Nintendo Switch purchase at Best Buy four months ago.

Trevis Scott’s debit card was charged $614 for a Nintendo Switch bundle, including a protection plan, which was picked up in-store by an unknown person.

Despite filing fraud complaints with Best Buy, Wells Fargo and the Better Business Bureau, Scott struggled to get his money back.

Finally, a police detective told him he should reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Scott was watching television at home when the fraudulent purchase was made, according to the timestamp on the transaction.

“I got an unwanted surprise,” Scott said, “I’m like I’m short $614, I’m trying to figure out where this comes from.”

Initially, Best Buy maintained that their investigation showed the purchase was legitimate, claiming that the cardholder approved the payment. Scott expressed frustration with this response.

“I don’t know of anything I could have done, and that’s why this whole situation doesn’t sit well with me,” he said.

