Federal judge declines to halt execution for man who killed 2 real estate agents in 2003

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge declined to halt the execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing two real estate agents more than 20 years ago.

A jury convicted Stacey Humphreys for the 2003 murders of Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams and Lori Brown at a model home in Powder Springs. Their deaths sent shockwaves through the real estate community.

U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May heard arguments and ruled on Wednesday that Humphreys failed to show that his rights to due process and equal protection would be violated by putting him to death now.

This is the state’s first scheduled execution in 2025. Humphreys will be the 55th inmate put to death by lethal injection.

On Nov. 3, 2003, investigators said Humphreys entered the sales office in a model home for a new subdivision where Williams and Brown worked.

Humphreys was on parole for a 1993 felony theft conviction at the time.

Evidence presented at his trial showed that Humphreys forced them to strip naked and give him their bank PINs before he shot and killed them. Prosecutors said Humphreys took their IDs and credit cards to withdraw thousands of dollars.

Humphreys left the state in a rental car and was later arrested in Wisconsin after a high-speed chase. Police found a handgun that matched bullets found at the scene. Prosecutors said the blood on the gun matched Williams’ DNA and blood found in his personal truck matched Brown’s.

Humphreys’ lawyers filed appeals for his death sentence claiming a biased juror tainted the rest of the jury and denied him his right to a fair trial. Eleven jurors voted for life without parole initially, but the last juror vowed to stay in the jury room until they voted for a death sentence.

One juror asked to be removed because of another’s “hostile” behavior, according to the court documents. The jury eventually reached a unanimous death verdict.

The juror’s behavior surfaced through affidavits and testimony after the trial. Georgia courts found that it was inadmissible evidence under a rule that generally doesn’t allow using juror testimony to impeach a verdict.

This past October, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

