Metro Atlanta city passes ordinance to hold parents liable for children’s crimes

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council passed an ordinance setting fines and jail time for parents whose children commit crimes.

The ordinance passed on April 20 4-2, making it so parents who are held liable for their kids’ crimes could face thousands of dollars in fines and months in jail.

Documents shared with Channel 2 Action News by city officials show that the ordinance draft includes language to apply not only to natural parents, but any guardian or person with a child in their care over the age of 21.

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The ordinance in question lists a set of parental responsibilities for any parent, legal guardian or child custodian, as well as the crimes by children or minors in their care that would lead to violations and penalties.

Covington parents are required, per the ordinance, to keep “reasonable control over the child entrusted to their care.”

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That means they have to protect the child from injury as well as prevent them from committing any criminal or delinquent acts.

Parents, guardians or custodians of children that fail to supervise their children can be lawfully charged with violations and face up to $2,000 in fines, 90 days in jail or both.

The ordinance says parents will have to do the following, though the list is not exhaustive:

Keep controlled substances out of the home and out of children’s possession

Keep guns away except for those used for hunting and under supervision

Keep children regularly attending school

Stop children from willfully or maliciously destroying property

Stop children from committing acts that, as an adult, would be disorderly conduct

Don’t let children steal or get stolen items

Prevent children from obtaining or having alcoholic beverages

City officials said there is a plan for council members to meet with the Covington Police Department and Planning and Zoning officials for additional action.

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