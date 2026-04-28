GA man part of ‘intricate and well-coordinated fraud ring’ bilking CT woman of $11K, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A Stockbridge man is behind bars after Connecticut State Police said he was part of an “intricate and well-coordinated fraud ring.”

Brayn White, 24, has been charged with larceny and forgery after investigators said he “washed and cashed’ a Connecticut woman’s check for nearly $11,500.

The alleged crimes initially happened in July when a Connecticut woman filed a complaint with the state police there about fraudulent activity.

She told the investigator that she got an email from Ridgefield Supply Company that a payment for nearly $11,5000 was missing.

“I noticed on my bank statement that the check withdrew on 07/18/2025. Then I went online to the bank website and looked at the actual check and noticed it was made payable and cashed by someone I do not know,” the woman told police, according to an arrest warrant.

That’s when she looked further into her account.

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“The washed check shows a name of Bryan White, who resides [in Georgia],” the woman told police, and that the check had been deposited to a PNC Bank account in White’s name.

Through the investigation, investigators determined the check was deposited at PNC Bank in New York City and that nearly all of the money was used for purchases and withdrawals here in Georgia, including several stops at Walmart, purchases of debit cards, and several ATM withdrawals.

Officers were able to find a cell phone number tied to White’s father, so they called it. They made the phone call on Oct. 27, and the warrant said White answered the phone and identified himself, but then hung up when asked about depositing the check.

In their arrest warrant, the investigator said based on “information gleaned from the investigation,” they believed that White was part of an “intricate and well-coordinated fraud ring,” and that White’s father, Nigel White, “may have some knowledge or is involved with this check fraud.”

Investigators said White was taken into custody during a traffic stop on St. Patrick’s Day in South Carolina. He was ultimately put under arrest on April 10 and has been released on a $250,000 bond.

He’s expected to have a plea hearing in Connecticut on May 6.

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