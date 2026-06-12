Georgia man opens fire on family reunion with AR-15 following racial tirade

LEESBURG, Ga. — A Georgia family is talking about the terrifying moments when a man opened fire on them with an AR-15 during their family reunion.

Deputies were called out on Sunday night to the gathering along Autumn Leaf Drive in Leesburg for reports of a shooting.

When deputies got to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

While interviewing members of the family, they said Jeffrey Kinzer had gotten into an argument with some of the people at the reunion, but then left.

“He’s talking junk. He started yelling the ‘N-word,’” Ramell Green, a witness, told WALB-TV. “He kept going, so we let him go. We just discussed what had happened after.”

They said Kinzer then came back armed with an AR-15 and was wearing body armor. He then opened fire on the crowd.

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“People started taking positions because they saw he had a gun. And I was in the middle of the street,” Green said. “And I grabbed my gun and started returning fire and moving with him.”

“It’s so hurtful. I cried all night,” witness Loucindi Broussard told the TV station. “I’m laying outside on the ground for a shootout. I’m under a car with my sister, who is 77 and I’m 62.”

While interviewing Kinzer, deputies said he acknowledged that he was involved in the shooting, and a search warrant was executed on his home.

Kinzer was also wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said they recovered the rifle and body armor. Several vehicles sustained bullet holes from the shooting.

The person injured was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Kinzer was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

He has been charged with aggravated assault. He was later released from the Lee County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are pending.

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