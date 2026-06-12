Stalking suspect in Porsche leads police on Georgia 400 chase

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A suspect is in custody following a chase on Georgia 400.

Sandy Springs police confirmed a man wanted for aggravated stalking took off from them in a Porsche Cayenne and started a chase. It eventually ended before the Northridge Exit after officers performed a PIT maneuver.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted several police cars that were damaged in the chase. Police reported no injuries.

Investigators have not identified the driver.

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