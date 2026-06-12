Large SWAT response in Powder Springs neighborhood behind restaurant

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police have shut down a Powder Springs intersection for a SWAT situation.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is live along Marietta Street and New Macland Road where he sees multiple Powder Springs police vehicles.

Cobb County police confirmed its SWAT team is assisting. A neighbor told Mims that police are focusing on a home in the neighborhood behind Johnny’s BBQ.

We’re working to gathering new information at the scene, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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