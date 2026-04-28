USPS worker killed in crash identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A US Postal Service worker who died after another car crashed into her truck has been identified.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 40-year-old Tinisha Cade. She worked at the Decatur post office.

What we’re learning about the driver and the moments before the crash, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Police responded to the crash Larkspur Terrace late Monday evening. Witnesses in the area told Channel 2 Action News that a car going too fast crashed into the USPS truck, causing it to flip.

Family members told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that the mail carrier died from her injuries. A USPS spokesperson issued the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member in a fatal incident on April 27. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Decatur Main Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group