Mail carrier appears to die in postal truck crash, witnesses say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a crash that involved an overturned U.S. Postal Service truck on Monday night.

Police confirmed they are investigating a crash on Larkspur Terrace in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the way to the neighborhood. Get all the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses in the area told Channel 2 Action News that a speeding car crashed into the USPS truck, causing it to flip.

Those witnesses say the female mail carrier appears to have died in the crash.

Police have not confirmed whether the crash was deadly.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group