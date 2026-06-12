5-year-old Atlanta twins pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Florida pool

ATLANTA — Two 5-year-old twin girls from Atlanta have died after they were found unresponsive in a pool at their Florida rental home.

The girls were airlifted to a nearby hospital but were later pronounced dead.

The girls’ family had rented the home on VRBO, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The apparent drowning is currently under investigation, with detectives on the scene gathering information.

The medical examiner will establish the cause of death, while homicide detectives are currently investigating.

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