Metro Atlanta masseuse jailed after 3-month investigation into inappropriately touching clients

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta masseuse is in jail, accused of inappropriately touching clients.

Diange Cao was arrested after a three-month investigation that centered around what police believe happened inside the business along Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County.

It’s known mostly as a place for foot massages, but two women came forward to say what happened to them was not only disturbing but criminal.

Duluth police officers made a traffic stop after they watched a man run a red light.

When they ran his name, they found two active warrants for sexual battery and arrested Cao.

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“We had these two separate incidents which came from two separate victims,” said Officer Brock Marks with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett police say the 46-year-old massage therapist crossed the line with two clients during sessions.

Detectives told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that Cao inappropriately touched one client during an April appointment.

Six days after that first report, police say he inappropriately touched a second client, also during a massage.

“If you make entry into a business and it doesn’t feel comfortable to you, typically your first gut feeling is always going to be right,” Marks said.

Detectives spent three months building the case before issuing the warrants that caught up with him at that traffic stop on July 22.

Johnson went inside the business and asked for the owner, but employees said they were busy and the owner wasn’t inside.

Marks said the victims coming forward helped make the arrest and may have stopped it from happening to someone else.

“We understand it is a difficult situation, but that information was absolutely critical to making this case go forward,” Marks said.

Police say they have not heard from any other people alleging other crimes. For now, Cao remains in jail until he can post a bond.

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