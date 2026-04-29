Delta passenger removed from flight after refusing to get off the phone

MIAMI — A passenger had to be removed from a Delta Air Lines after they refused the crew’s instructions to get off their phone.

The incident happened Monday on Delta Flight 1323 from Miami International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Delta spokesperson said the crew members asked a passenger repeatedly to end a phone call as the plane was taxiing out.

In a video shared with ABC News, you can hear other passengers begging the passenger to “please be considerate” and another chanting “get off the plane!”

A Delta spokesperson said the passenger “became disruptive,” causing the plane to return to its gate. Crews then removed the passenger.

The flight departed an hour after its scheduled departure time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group