Teen killed, older sister being taken off life support after crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is facing the unimaginable reality of losing both of their children.

Cadence Usiak, 18, and Aiden Usiak, 13, were involved in a major car accident earlier this month.

Aiden Usiak died from his injuries a few days later.

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According to his obituary, he was a student at Newton County STEAM Academy, played baseball with the Social Circle Squirrels travel team. He also loved playing piano, trumpet, video games and collecting Pokémon cards.

In an online update, the Covington children’s mother said that the family will be removing Cadence Usiak from life support in the coming days.

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They say both teenagers are organ donors, saying both of their "precious [lives] will go on to save others."

An online fundraiser to support the Usiak family has raised more than $53,000. Click here to donate.

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