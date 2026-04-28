Chance for strong, severe storms in widespread rainfall Tuesday

ATLANTA — As we head through Tuesday evening, there will be some strong and potentially severe storms coming in from the west.

They will primarily move in after sunset, and that’s when our risk will be greatest.

The western half of the metro Atlanta area, west Georgia and eastern Alabama will see some strong storms with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

Tracking the latest forecasts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News

The overall tornado threat is low, but Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be watching that carefully, as April is in the severe weather season.

The heavy downpours and storms move across the metro area through 2 a.m. and then quickly clear out before the sun rises Wednesday.

The beneficial part is the rainfall is needed. Some areas will have a half-inch to an inch of rainfall, with isolated spots getting 1-2 inches.

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