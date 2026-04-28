Atlanta man awaiting cruise disappears from hotel near Los Angeles International Airport

ATLANTA — An urgent search is underway for an Atlanta man with dementia who disappeared after wandering away from his hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night.

Thomas Murrell, 68, was in Los Angeles getting ready to board a cruise with his wife.

SILVER ALERT - Los Angeles County

Last seen: W. Century Boulevard and Avion Drive, Los Angeles@LAPDMPU



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/1KSfvwzFg5 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 27, 2026

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Murrell, asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

He was last seen where a green hat, a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

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