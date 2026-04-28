Atlanta

Atlanta man awaiting cruise disappears from hotel near Los Angeles International Airport

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Thomas Murrell Thomas Murrell, 68, was in Los Angeles getting ready to board a cruise with his wife. (PHOTO: Murrell family)
By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — An urgent search is underway for an Atlanta man with dementia who disappeared after wandering away from his hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night.

Thomas Murrell, 68, was in Los Angeles getting ready to board a cruise with his wife.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Murrell, asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

He was last seen where a green hat, a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

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