40 lbs. of weed, more drugs found in car after DeKalb police chase ends in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are sharing details on what they found inside a car after a chase ended in a crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers and her photographer pulled over because they saw a mangled Mercedes in the median of Interstate 20 near Lee Street.

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Police say that while monitoring an unauthorized “Glenwood Day” event, they got reports of people loading large trash bags and suitcases into cars.

They found one of the vehicles and tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off.

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Officers chased the car until it crashed where Rogers found it.

The driver, 40-year-old Trenard Bivins, was arrested. The passenger still has not been caught.

Inside the car, police found:

42.92 lbs. of marijuana

40 ecstasy pills

54 bottles of promethazine

5 Schedule II pills (amphetamine)

2 handguns, including one reported stolen

An unspecified amount of cash

The passenger’s identity has not been released.

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