‘Angel on Earth’: Mother of 4 identified as mail carrier killed in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mail carrier went to work and never made it home. The mother of four was killed when her postal truck collided with a car.

The father of postal worker Tinisha Cade’s four children told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that what happened to her doesn’t seem real.

“I’m hoping I wake up,” Antoine Fortson said.

Cade was killed Monday evening just after 7 p.m. after her postal truck was flipped over when a car crashed into it. Witnesses say the driver of the car got out and didn’t appear to be physically injured.

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Fortson said Cade, 40, had so much to live for, but now he is a single father.

“She gone. She ain’t gonna be able to see her baby walk across the stage,” he said.

Their daughter is scheduled to graduate from high school soon.

“I heard this big boom,” HOA President Joscelyn O’Neil said.

O’Neil says she walked up to the crash and knew it was not good for the postal worker.

A neighbor gave us video that shows the car traveling on Irish Lane headed toward Larkspur Terrace headed towards a stop sign, and you briefly see Cade’s postal truck approaching. Then, you hear a loud noise off camera.

O’Neil can’t fathom how this happened.

“How could you not see a postal truck?” she questioned.

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The HOA president says she has spent years trying to get speed humps installed because drivers speed through the area. She says she has not been able to get enough petition signatures from homeowners to make it happen.

“We missed it by seven signatures,” she said.

O’Neil thinks speed humps might have prevented this deadly crash.

Meanwhile, Fortson is having a difficult time losing his best friend.

“She was an angel on earth. Excuse me,” he said, interrupting the interview as his emotions began to get the best of him.

Jones asked police if they plan to file any charges in connection with the crash. Police said they have no updates at this time.

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