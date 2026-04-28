16-year-old identified as victim in MARTA station shooting

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Monday evening.

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The medical examiner identified the victim as 16-year-old Xavier Wright.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police officers were called to the Oakland City station on Lee Street for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Wright, who had been shot and killed.

Police say one suspect is in custody, but they are searching for two more.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or identified possible suspects.

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