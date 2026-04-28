Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in shootout behind Atlanta store identified

ATLANTA — An argument outside a store turned into a shootout. Now, one woman is dead, and two others are injured. Police say they had nothing to do with the argument.

The triple shooting happened along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta. Relatives told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the woman who died was 43 years old.

Police confirmed she was an innocent bystander, shot by a stray bullet. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her on Tuesday as Shannon Dawson.

We’re working to get an update on the conditions of the other two victims, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Monday behind a store called Little Bear.

Officers said a group of people were arguing behind the store, and at one point, two people pulled out guns, and at least one person started shooting.

“They were all just innocent victims standing by in the parking lot, and they were all in their mid to late 40s. So far, we’re collecting ballistics evidence. We have intel on the scene, and our K-9 is out here to help locate that,” said Lt. Christapher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department.

The two other victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

One of those victims was already disabled, according to witnesses.

Fernandes spoke with Lapatrice Harris, who said her son was killed out there six years ago, and Monday’s shooting made her re-live that tragedy.

“They need to close this store down ASAP. They need to close it down. There’s too much violence out here. It’s sad, innocent people getting shot for nothing. It’s sad, and it brings back memories,” Harris said.

Police don’t believe there’s any threat to the community, even though they’re still looking for the shooter.

They believe this was an isolated incident.

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