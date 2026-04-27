FBI searching for truck driver after rig found along Georgia coast with several cars missing

ATLANTA — Federal investigators are searching for a truck driver who disappeared somewhere between Georgia and Florida under suspicious circumstances.

The FBI said Alejandro Gonzalez picked up multiple cars from the Port of Brunswick on April 16. He then headed for Miami, which was the scheduled drop-off location.

The FBI said Gonzalez pulled over to rest shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a truck stop in Brevard County, Florida, and left shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to the truck’s GPS, the rig drove south to the next exit, then got back on the interstate and headed north toward Jacksonville.

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Soon after, the FBI said Gonzalez became unreachable, and the truck was reported missing.

On April 17, the rig was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia, with several vehicles missing. Gonzalez was nowhere to be found.

Since then, three of the cars have been found in Florida, but others are still missing.

The FBI is asking for “photos and video footage from any people located in or around the Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., on Friday, April 17, 2026.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

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