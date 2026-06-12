Child treated for heat exhaustion, several others for heat illness near KIPP Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a park Friday after several young people suffered heat-related illness Friday.

Firefighters and EMS treated one child for heat exhaustion on Anderson Avenue, where Anderson Park and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate are located.

They evaluated others showing signs of heat-related illness, they said. Another that received treatment had “an altered level of consciousness.”

All patients were evaluated, and the scene was cleared, per Atlanta Fire.

They encouraged residents and visitors to take precautions against heat-related illness as temperatures rise. Signs of heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, muscle cramps or fatigue.

“Individuals spending time outdoors should drink water regularly, seek shade or air-conditioned spaces, wear lightweight clothing, and avoid waiting until they feel thirsty to hydrate,“ they said in a statement. ”Anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as confusion, loss of consciousness, or altered mental status should seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.”

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