Tiny miracles: Georgia triplets born on New Year’s Eve finally go home, 4 months after birth

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Becoming a parent for the first time is often overwhelming, trying to figure out everything you could possibly need to help this new life that is coming into the world.

Now multiply that by three. That is what Tamara Blake was facing when she learned she was having triplets.

With the joy of becoming a mom, Blake was also faced with the fact that with triplets, delivery happens early often, leading to long stays until they are fully healthy to go home.

“My biggest fear was whether they would have everything they needed,” Blake said. “It wasn’t just one baby; it was three. I worried about resources. I worried about them being so small. I even worried about each of them getting the same level of attention.”

Skylynn (girl), Elias (boy), and Rylynn (girl) were welcomed into the world on New Year’s Eve, born at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.

As soon as they were born, the babies were taken to the Neonatal NICU for care. The newborns were put on incubators and monitors, without mom being able to hold them.

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“I had to touch them through little openings in their incubators. That was hard,” Blake said.

The nurses and doctors walked Blake through the NICU, showing and explaining to her how everything worked.

“They walked me through everything — the incubators, the monitors, how they would help them grow and transition out,” she said. “Seeing how organized it was and meeting my doctor, Shannon Couvreur, DO, and the entire NICU team helped calm me down and gave me reassurance.”

Blake said being able to have the babies nearby versus having to drive to Atlanta for their care made an already hard situation much easier.

“That made a huge difference. Being close helped us stay strong for them,” Blake said.

Day by day, the babies slowly gained weight and were able to start breathing on their own.

And soon, Blake was able to hold one of her baby girls.

“I melted,” she said. “I had a full boo-hoo moment. Just looking at her looking back at me, it was everything.”

Each child was released on different days, but now, everyone is home – finally a complete family months after the triplets were born.

“That was the best day of my life,” Blake said. “It felt full circle, like everything we prayed for had finally happened.”

On top of a happy homecoming, Elias, Skylynn, and Rylynn also made history for the hospital. They were the first set of triplets cared for in the NICU since it opened.

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