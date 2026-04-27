Baby on board: Woman goes into labor on Delta flight from Atlanta to Portland

ATLANTA — A recent Delta Air Lines flight gained an unexpected passenger when a woman suddenly went into labor mid-flight.

“The baby has been delivered on the aircraft. They’re coming in with the baby delivered."

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The flight from Atlanta to Portland was about to land when crew members, along with a doctor and two burses on board, stepped in to help deliver a baby girl at cruising altitude.

Emergency crews met the mother and newborn once the plane landed.

Delta says it doesn’t restrict pregnant passengers from flying, but recommends that they talk to their doctor before they travel.

The Atlanta-based airline also says its flight crews receive comprehensive medical training to assist in situations like this.

“We extended our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland,” a Delta spokesperson said. “We wish the new family all the best.”

Officials told ABC News that both the mother and her newborn daughter are doing well.

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