Facebook hacked, AI photo used in scheme to steal money from woman’s friends, she says

A trusted friend caring for a loved one and asking for help.

Facebook friends responded when a woman was helping an aging relative sell cars and jewelry to pay for a nursing home.

The problem was that it wasn’t her.

What Facebook told her when she reported it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

The hackers took advantage of all those pictures saved onto the Facebook page and used AI to create new fake photos that fooled Kelly McCormack’s friends, she told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

The photo had her face and a flight attendant uniform like the one she wears to work, but it was not her loved one in the bed or her Gucci purse.

“They said it was my uncle, was not my uncle. I don’t even know this man,” she said.

The AI picture was posted by a hacker to McCormack’s Facebook page just days after her father died.

In a post, the imposter told friends her uncle was moving into a personal care facility, so she was selling the cars from his used car dealership and his watch collection.

“My friends were texting me saying, ‘Hey, are you selling this car?’ ‘Are you selling these Rolexes? I didn’t know you had 10 Rolexes.’ Neither did I,” she said.

David Schofield sent his friend a $3,000 deposit through Zelle.

“She had just lost her father a week before this. And we’re like wow, you know, this is terrible. What else is she gonna go through? So be glad to help her out,” he said.

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