Deadly Asian needle ant emerging in Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — University of Georgia researchers are warning about a threatening pest with a sting that could cause a dangerous allergic reaction.

The Asian needle ant is only 3/16 of an inch long and brownish black, but its sting can be life threatening, particularly to those who have bee or ant allergies.

As the weather warms up, people are heading outside more, raising the danger of encountering these tiny ants with terrible stings.

The ant’s peak activity coincides with the time of year people are more likely to be enjoying the outdoors.

Researchers said they received several reports of people being hospitalized from the sting of the ants last year, so being able to identify the ants is critical.

Those who suffer from anaphylaxis should really know what this ant looks like and carry an EpiPen.

The ants make their home in wooded areas with lots of leaf litter, rocks or dead logs.

Those who live in an area with a backyard that backs up into hardwoods may encounter these ants.

Asian needle ants don’t build mounts or establish foraging trails — or lines of ants.

Those who suspect they’ve encountered these ants in their yard can photograph or send a specimen to a local UGA Extension office for identification and then call an exterminator, UGA researchers said.

Asian needle ants can be found across the country, but they are prevalent in the Southeast.

UGA researchers said the species was first found in Decatur, Georgia, in the 1930s, and are all up and down the East Coast now.

Asian needle ants have increased in population over the century they’ve been in the state, threatening both people and native varieties of ants.

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