‘I’m drunk as f***!’ Woman drives car into Georgia lake

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies never know what they are walking up to when responding to a car wreck.

Paulding deputies were recently called out to a car that went off the road and into a small, shallow lake.

In bodycam video, the deputy gets out of his cruiser and runs over to the car to make sure everyone is OK.

When he got there, the driver, a woman, was already out of the car and on her cell phone.

“Hello… Hello…” the woman said, trying to answer the phone.

“You gotta put that down real quick,” the deputy told the woman.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry, it’s my dad,” she tells the deputy and then goes back to talking on the phone.

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“I’m sorry, Dad, I’m drunk as f***. They can get the car.” The woman continues to tell her father.

“Uh, where are you taking me? Where you taking me?” she asks the deputy.

“Just come on, please,” the deputy said as he tried to guide her to dry land

“I gotta tell my dad. Where you taking me?” the woman continues on as they finally reach safe land.

The sheriff’s office said that because the vehicle went off the road, the Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate the incident and likely would seek charges.

“Your daddy nor the Sheriff can get you out of this,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in their post on Facebook.

Channel 2 Action News has asked for more details about this incident from the Georgia State Patrol. We are waiting to hear back.

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