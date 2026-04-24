Man who served time for Lake Lanier boat crash that killed 2 boys arrested again on DUI charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted and sentenced for a deadly boat crash on Lake Lanier that killed two brothers has been arrested for DUI and being a fugitive in another state.

Forsyth County deputies arrested Paul Bennett on April 15. Bennett went to court regarding a DUI charge he received earlier this year on Jan. 20. But the court discovered he had an active warrant out of Berkeley County, South Carolina.

The April 15 arrest report did not list the charge he was wanted for. South Carolina authorities did not want to extradite Bennett, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

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Bennett is accused of driving under the influence after he rear-ended another driver and left the scene on Jan. 20. A deputy pulled Bennett over down the road.

According to the arrest report, Bennett told the deputy he had two glasses of wine. The deputy saw an open container in a cupholder and wrote that Bennett had yellow eyes from alcohol abuse.

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Bennett previously served time for his charges in a deadly Lake Lanier crash that happened on June 18, 2012.

Jake and Griffin Prince, ages 9 and 13, died after Bennett collided with a pontoon boat on the lake.

A jury found Bennett not guilty of homicide by vessel but guilty for for boating under the influence and reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 18 months probation after his trial in 2013.

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